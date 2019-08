KUALA LUMPUR: Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah (pix) has expressed condolences to the family members of a man who was reportedly killed in an altercation following a fender bender along the North-South Expressway near here, Saturday.

“Al-Fatihah ... condolences (to the family members of the victim) from myself and His Majesty (Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah) ... so sad!”

In the incident, Syed Muhammad Danial Syed Syakir, 29, reportedly died after he was hit by a vehicle driven by another man following an argument which stemmed from a minor accident involving their vehicles.

The police detained a married couple to assist with investigating the case under Section 302 of the Penal Code. Both suspects have been remanded for seven days until Aug 17. — Bernama