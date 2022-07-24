Race-based political parties remain relevant: Report

PUTRAJAYA: Deputy National Unity Minister Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal has disagreed that it was time to stop race-based policies despite the percentage of Chinese and Indians in the country is getting smaller.

“I disagree with that although I am the Deputy National Unity Minister.

“The cultural make up in this country is still communal, by nature.

“And as long as we have that kind of social, cultural and communal setup, race-based political parties remain relevant,” he told Sinar Daily.

He said this was caused by the National Economic Policy (NEP) with its purpose of realigning the society impacted by the colonial legacy before the independence of the country.

He said each race needs to surrender their communal interest if they want to stop raced-based politics.