Radzi wins Putrajaya parliamentary seat, defeats Tengku Adnan

PUTRAJAYA: Bersatu vice-president Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin who contested on a Perikatan Nasional (PN) ticket in the 15th general election (GE15) won the Putrajaya parliamentary seat in a six-cornered fight with a majority of 2,310 votes.

He obtained 16,002 votes to beat Putrajaya four-term incumbent, Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor of Barisan Nasional (BN) who received 13,692 votes.

Another two candidates of the seat were Dr Noraishah Mydin Abdul Aziz of Pakatan Harapan who obtained 5,988 votes and Datuk Mohd Rosli Ramli (Pejuang) who collected 878 votes.

Two independent candidates, Lim Fice Bee garnered 20 votes while Samsudin Mohamad Fauzi received 63 votes.

The announcement was made by Putrajaya returning officer Shamshul Joehari Zainal Mokhtar at the vote tallying centre in Precinct 9 neighbourhood complex.

This is the first win for Radzi, 45, in GE after he was defeated in the Ketereh parliamentary seat in GE14.

Met by reporters after the result announcement, he said the win is for all Putrajaya residents and PN machinery who worked hard during GE15.

“Thank you to all voters, and members of PN machinery who worked hard to ensure this important mission is accomplished...it is a new era for Putrajaya,” he said.

The Putrajaya parliamentary constituency which is the Federal Government Administrative Centre, has 42,881 registered voters. - Bernama