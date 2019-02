KUALA LUMPUR: Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz today brushed aside a question posed on Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak, saying it was a waste of her time to bother about the former premier.

The former minister, popularly known as the “Iron Lady”, was asked to comment on the Pekan MP’s rising popularity on social media since stepping down as Umno president following Barisan Nasional’s defeat in the last general election.

Rafidah said she would immediately delete any updates on Najib sent to her by her friends through social media.

“I don’t waste my time thinking of that kind of past. Don’t ask me, I don’t follow (developments on Najib). From the beginning I knew people like him will be in complete denial, living on a different planet. We are moving on.

“I’m being honest, I don’t follow (his updates). The moment I see his pictures or news that my friends forwarded to me, I delete them.

“We have enough problems that he left behind. So why do you waste your time (on Najib) then?” she told reporters after an event, here today.

Najib, who faces multiple charges of corruption and abuse of power, has been stealing the social media limelight lately.

Although some of his posts receive multiple comments criticising and reminding him of his past, many seemed to be amused by his more people-friendly image that he has taken in recent months.

Among others, Najib made famous the use of the slang “Malu Apa Bossku” (what is there to be ashamed of).

Just yesterday, Najib was greeted like a celebrity when he visited a Tesco outlet in Semenyih, even posting several pictures of the crowd on his Twitter account, which has since garnered over 3,700 retweets and 7,100 likes.

“I went to Tesco just to buy goods and essentials. But why is everyone following me?” he posted.