Rafizi denies PKR offered PAS to join unity Government

ISKANDAR PUTER: PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli today denied PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang’s claim that PKR had offered the party to join the Unity Government.

Rafizi, who is also Pandan MP, said he had never heard of such an invitation despite being directly involved in the formation of the government after the 15th General Election.

“I have never heard (about PAS being offered to join the Unity Government). I am one of the three individuals in PKR who negotiated on the formation of the Unity Government, the other two were (PKR president) Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and (PKR secretary-general) Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

“I don’t know which year this was, but I can tell you that since the beginning of my involvement in the formation of the Unity Government, I know nothing about this (offer), unless there was someone else (who made the offer),“ he said.

The Economy Minister spoke to reporters after attending the engagement session on the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) half-term review at the Iskandar Puteri City Council here today.

Yesterday, Abdul Hadi claimed that certain people had repeatedly approached him to join the Unity Government. – Bernama