Rafizi: National Energy Transition Roadmap to be launched by June 30 this year

KUALA LUMPUR: The Economy Ministry will launch the National Energy Transition Roadmap by June 30 this year at the latest in a bid to speed up projects involving transition to renewable energy as well as restructure the economy.

Its minister Rafizi Ramli said accelerating the transition to renewable energy is in line with the requirements of the global economy and would also ensure the country’s future energy supply position.

“We are confident this will result in more investments into Malaysia,” he said when answering a question from Datuk Seri Hasni Mohammad (BN-Simpang Renggam) in the Dewan Rakyat on the initiative to rebuild the economy under the Malaysia Madani concept.

Rafizi said the government’s focus is also towards building a more inclusive and sustainable start-up ecosystem that will boost the country’s innovation for economic growth.

According to him, having a better ecosystem can help balance government incentives and the potential, so that potential incentive recipients have high innovative capabilities.

“The highly innovative start-ups would paint ​​a (positive) picture of the country’s economic level which we believe can help attract more investments.

“All these strategies being implemented will be summed up in the Mid-Term Review of the 12th Malaysia Plan report that will be presented in the Dewan Rakyat in October this year,“ he said. - Bernama