PETALING JAYA: PKR vice-president, Mohd Rafizi Ramli (pix) has no plans to return to the political arena anytime soon.

“I am making it clear I am not coming back to politics,“ he said in a tweet yesterday evening.

Rafizi further explained that he is now at a stage where learning has once again become important, a phase in his life where he wants to strive to be better and contribute more.

“I am at a point in my life where I feel I need to learn. Only through learning can we be better and contribute better,“ he added.

For now, Rafizi is excited to focus on artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Last month, he mentioned that he had no intention of being active in politics after he was acquitted from charges under the Banking and Financial Institutions Act (Bafia) by the Shah Alam High Court.

He said that many were unaware how politics had taken away much of his time, from himself and from his family.

“I reckon that in the next three to four years, I just want to be an ordinary person,” he reiterated.

Rafizi was sentenced to a 30-month jail term by the sessions court on Feb 7, 2018.

In November, the High Court acquitted him of Bafia charges and Rafizi was fully discharged from his sentence.

On Dec 6, the Attorney General filed an appeal to reverse the High Court’s decision on Bafia in the National Feedlot Corporation (NFC) case.

“I hope he (AG) is as diligent in bringing to justice the ex-minister’s family members who benefited from the RM250m,“ he tweeted. “None of them have been charged in court so far,“ his tweet said.