Rafizi: Sivarasa was initially proposed for Sungai Buloh seat

PETALING JAYA: PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli said he and the party’s candidate selection committee initially proposed for incumbent MP R.Sivarasa to defend his Sungai Buloh seat in the 15th general election (GE15).

However, PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had a different opinion, Malaysiakini reports.

“I can inform that there was a difference in opinion between the candidate selection committee, myself, and the president.

“The committee and I suggested for Sivarasa to be maintained (in Sungai Buloh) but the party president had a different opinion and I respect his opinion and his discretion because the power to decide on candidates is in the hands of the president of any party,” Rafizi reportedly said in a press conference at the PKR headquarters in Kuala Lumpur today.

PKR had previously announced it would field its deputy information chief Datuk R. Ramanan for Sungai Buloh.