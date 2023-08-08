Rahmah sales continue to be people’s choice, to save

KUALA LUMPUR: The Unity Government’s initiative, Rahmah Sales, which offer essential goods at a cheaper price, continues to receive encouraging response throughout the country.

The initiative is also seen as the first choice of people to purchase daily necessities at a cheaper and affordable price and increase their savings.

In SELANGOR, checks by Bernama found that the Jelajah Ehsan Rahmah (JER) Kasih Sayang in Taman Selaseh II, Batu Caves, was well received by the people, especially the B40 group, pensioners and the elderly.

A 69-year-old resident Mohd Nor Azmi said the initiative helps the community to reduce the cost of buying daily necessities, especially in urban areas.

“The prices offered are reasonable and the initiative takes place in a residential area, so it is easy for us to shop,“ he told Bernama.

He also suggested holding the programme in residential areas and using cashless payment methods to facilitate transactions.

The JER programme offers six items at low prices, namely rice, chicken, eggs, cooking oil, fish and beef.

The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) had earlier announced that due to the positive response from the people and as a measure to improve, the Rahmah sale programme will be conducted twice a month in 640 constituencies across the country starting this month.

In PAHANG, Nurul Farhana Abdul Hamid from Kuantan is grateful and touched by the government’s sincere efforts to reduce the people’s cost of living by conducting the Rahmah Sales initiative twice a month in each constituency.

“This can actually provide relief to the people because there are still low-income people who are affected by the high prices of goods. I hope people will take this opportunity to reduce their expenditure,“ said the mother of one daughter.

Nurul Airin Azmi, a 32-year-old private employee, also suggested that more such sales programmes could be conducted, especially in areas where the lower-income groups reside.

Meanwhile, in MELAKA, the introduction of the Rahmah sales,which has been held twice a month instead of once a month in the constituencies since this month, is eagerly awaited by housewives, as it gives them the opportunity to buy essential items more frequently at affordable prices.

Housewife Razilah Ishak, 35, hopes that more products and industry representatives will be involved in the Jualan Rahmah programme and that it will be held in more strategic areas and different locations. “We hope that more other products will be sold during the Rahmah sale and the number of main items like cooking oil, eggs and chicken, which are the focus of buyers, will be increased,“ she said.

For private sector employee Kamal Bhahrin Rosli, 45, the introduction of the Rahmah Sales twice a month allows consumers to plan their spending better according to their means without buying too much.-Bernama