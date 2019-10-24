Rahmatan Lil Alamin policy to be tabled in cabinet tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: The working paper on the Rahmatan Lil Alamin policy based on Maqasid Syariah will be tabled at the Cabinet meeting tomorrow before it becomes a government policy.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa said the ministry has informed the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah of it and His Majesty has consented to the government’s move to promote a work culture based on the Rahmatan Lil Alamin approach.

“This policy has been agreed by the National Council of Islamic Affairs and the Conference of Rulers which have consented to it,” he said at the Ministers’ Question Time session in the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

He was replying to a question from Datuk Abdullah Sani Abdul Hamid (PH-Kapar) who asked about the action taken by the government to implement the Rahmatan Lil Alamin in Islamic administration agenda in the country.

Replying to a supplementary question from Abdullah Sani on the measures taken by the government to promote better understanding of the policy among the people, Mujahid said information sessions will be held in various states including Malacca, Perak, Selangor and Kedah while state programmes will be held in Kelantan, Federal Territories, Negri Sembilan and Perak.

At the same time, Mujahid said, engagement sessions will be held with various ministries including the Health Ministry, Education Ministry, Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development, Communications and Multimedia Ministry, Foreign Ministry, and the Ministry of Defence, to explain the policy.

“I myself am prepared to explain it to opposition Members of Parliament as it is not a political policy or to promote self-importance, but transcends political beliefs and will not just be a source of pride in Malaysia, but also a model for the whole world.

“I have also met with the European Union and the OIC (Organisation of Islamic Cooperation) to explain the policy, and God willing, I will present it in Cambridge (University) in November,’’ he said. — Bernama