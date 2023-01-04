Raise output of latex to reduce import, improve prices: Ahmad Zahid

BAGAN DATUK: The Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) through Risda will add another latex production depot to increase the production of the commodity in this country.

Minister of Rural and Regional Development Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) said it was also to reduce dependence on latex imports from abroad for industrial use in the country.

“Although rubber cup lump is still produced, my focus is to produce more latex.

“This can also help save RM3 billion for latex imports from abroad if more latex can be produced locally,“ he said when met by reporters at the Perdana Al-Quran Tadarus ceremony in conjunction with Ramadan 1444H at the Bagan Datuk parliamentary level here today.

He said this when asked about the mechanism to ensure the introduction of rubber cup lump floor prices will help increase the income of smallholders and rubber tappers.

Ahmad Zahid who is also the Deputy Prime Minister said the production of more latex also helps to improve prices and growers and rubber tappers to earn a higher income.

Earlier, there was a proposal to study raising the scrap rubber floor price to at least RM3 per kilogramme compared to the RM2.70 announced in the 2023 Budget.

Ahmad Zahid said the matter will be announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Meanwhile, nearly 1,500 participants joined the First Al-Quran Tadarus programme in conjunction with Ramadan 1444H for Bagan Datuk parliamentary level held at Bagan Datuk Umno Complex here. - Bernama