Raising 10 children selling freshwater fish

TENOM: Selling ‘ikan kelah’ (Tor putitora) a freshwater fish known as ‘ikan pelian’ in Sabah, has been an important source of income for a mother to help her husband raise their 10 children.

Rosmary Linso, 48, is among many fishmongers at the Tenom Market who sells fish caught at Sungai Kampung Muaya Sipitang with her husband, Palimun Antaim, 46.

When met by Bernama at the market recently, Rosmary said the venture to sell the sought after fish was not merely due to its high selling price, but rather stemmed from a need to supplement the household income, especially to raise their 10 children.

“It is not easy to raise 10 children, especially for rural folks like us, we have to be creative in using all the energy and abilities we have,“ she said.

According to Rosmary, she and her husband spend about 24 hours in the river catching the fish before selling the catch at the Tenom Weekly Market, located about an hour from their village.

Rosmary said on a good day, they could catch up to 60kg of the fish which is sold for between RM60 to RM120 per kg.

However, she said uncontrolled fishing activities in the river had caused a stark decline in the fish population, which also affected their income.

“If there is no fish, we will not be able to go to the market (to sell),“ she added.

Hence, she hoped the authorities would take steps to protect the species, besides suggesting the government to organise entrepreneurial programmes for the rural community so that they would not have to rely entirely on river resources to earn a living. — Bernama