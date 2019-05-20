Raja Muda of Perlis hopes Sabah visit will strengthen solidarity between the two states

TAWAU: The Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail (pix) hopes his visit to the land below the wind fuels solidarity without borders between the people of Sabah and Perlis.

“Relations between family members, close friends, neighbours and the community must be preserved in order to create a harmonious multi-religious, racial and cultural society with customary traditions. This relationship should be developed,” he said.

He was speaking before breaking fast with residents of Kampung Merotai at Hidayatul Iman Mosque yesterday.

Upon arrival Tuanku Syed Faizuddin was welcomed by Commandant of Regiment 516 Territorial Army, Brigadier General Tan Sri Liew Yun Fah and 500 villagers on his first visit to the village.

He hoped the visit would be a bond of friendship between the two distant states.

At the event, he presented a donation of RM2,000 to the imam of the Kampung Merotai mosque, Mohd Nasir Saleh, 47, to buy mosque equipment and for food assistance to tithe (asnaf) recipients. — Bernama