KUALA LUMPUR: Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today graced the Piala Seri Endon 2019 (PSE) batik design competition at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

Tunku Azizah was accompanied by her daughters Tengku Puteri Raja Tengku Puteri Afzan Aminah Hafizatullah and Tengku Puteri Tengku Raja Tengku Puteri Jihan Azizah ‘Athiyatullah.

Also present were Yayasan Budi Penyayang Malaysia chairman Nori Abdullah and head of jury Prof Datuk Dr Mohamed Najib Ahmad Dawa.

Tunku Azizah also presented prizes to all the winners in each category.

The competition, which is in its 16th year, is divided into three categories, including Fashion, which was won by Mohamad Shukri Che with his design ‘Ikat Pua’, while the second- and third-place winners with a similar theme ‘Beauty Behind the Wall’ were won by Hidden Wall and Wan Mohd Hafiz Wan Hamid respectively.

In the Kemasan Lembut category, the J-Ring team with the theme ‘Pesona Alam’ took first place, Yus Faizal Abdul Rahim with the theme ‘Sirong’ won second place and BatikTektura with the theme Lines.Voids.Solids won third prize.

The Handicraft category was won by Kher Joe Ying with the theme of Slow Art and Abstract, second place went to Kdeeshood whose theme was ‘Kasih Empat Sekawan’ and the third place went to the Gema Rabana team.

The winners of the three categories each took home RM30,000 cash for first place, RM10,000 for second and RM5,000 for third place, and trophies.

The PSE is named after the late Tun Endon Mahmood and is a platform for new talents, especially in the Malaysian batik industry.

Started in 2003, the competition has garnered 1,595 entries. — Bernama