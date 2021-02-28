Rakyat’s cooperation important to ensure ESSZone remains safe - Hajiji

LAHAD DATU: The rakyat’s cooperation is important in ensuring that security control in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone) remains at the optimum level, says Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor.

He said the responsibility of maintaining security should not be left entirely up to the security forces.

“This matter (rakyat’s cooperation) needs to be emphasised...in terms of combating criminal activities, especially cross-border crime and also controlling other illegal activities, including (entry) of illegal immigrants.

“Since the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) was established (on April 1, 2013), security has been maintained, although there have been some cross-border crimes, it is under control,“ he told reporters after visiting the ESSCom area here, today.

He added that the state government is aware of the need to boost security forces in the ESSZone, and would take the matter to the Federal government for due consideration.

“The state government will also help out in whatever way it can to further tighten security,“ he said.

During the visit, Hajiji was given a closed-door briefing by ESSCom Commander Datuk Ahmad Fuad Othman.

The Sabah Chief Minister also visited the control posts of the Malaysian Armed Forces and the General Operations Force at Tanjung Labian, about 120km from here. -Bernama