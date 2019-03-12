Ramadan bazaar operators to apply directly to DBKL

KUALA LUMPUR: Stall owners seeking to set up shop at special lots for the coming Ramadan bazaar this May can now apply directly to the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad (pix) said today.

He said the applications for individual traders need not be managed by the trade associations.

“There have been incidents where non-members being charged higher to rent the lots,” Khalid told a press conference at the parliament lobby here today adding that traders can apply for the lots online or in person at the DBKL office.

Khalid also pointed out that priorities would be given to traders who are single mothers, disabled or from the B40 category.

He also warned errant traders against renting out their lots to others as their stalls would be closed, if they were caught.

Khalid stressed that his ministry does not aim to sideline traders’ associations.

“We found that the old method is problematic. The trader associations can propose to DBKL that its members be given priority, along with a list of names, which we will take into consideration,” he said.

Khalid also announced that Lorong Tuanku Abdul Rahman and Lorong Gombak would be cleared of stalls and obstacles for works to turn Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman into a pedestrian thoroughfare.

“Legal traders in the affected areas will be relocated to around Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman. New kiosks are being built for them.

“To clear up Lorong Tuanku Abdul Rahman, the Ramadan bazaar and pasar malam situated there will be moved to a new location, which will be announced soon,” Khalid added.