KUALA LUMPUR: Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun must step down as the Inspector-General of Police after being implicated by the Human Rights Commission (Suhakam) in the enforced disappearances of two activists.

Ramkarpal Singh (pix) (PH-Bukit Gelugor) said this was to allow investigations to be conducted immediately, adding that should Mohamad Fuzi remain while the probe was being carried out, there would be a conflict of interest.

He was commenting on Suhakam’s report on its public inquiry on Pastor Raymond Koh and Amri Che Mat that concluded the two activists were victims of enforced disappearance and that these were carried out by agents of the state, namely Bukit Aman’s Special Branch (SB).

Mohamad Fuzi, who will be retiring from the force on May 4, was the SB director when Koh and Amri disappeared in 2017 and 2016 respectively.

“If he doesn’t step down, how is there going to be a transparent investigation when the person implicated is still helming the force. This is not a small matter. He must resign.

“If he refuses to do so, I call on the government and the Home Ministry in particular to suspend him until investigation is completed,” he said in the Dewan Rakyat, here, today.

Prime Minister had on Wednesday said the government would allow Mohamad Fuzi to retire first in a month time before having a new IGP conduct the investigation.

Maria Chin Abdullah (PH-Petaling Jaya) also called for the authorities to disclose the whereabouts of Koh and Amri, as well as pastor Joshua Hilmy and his wife Ruth Sitepu who also went missing two years ago and whose case remains unsolved.

“(Former Home Minister) Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had denied having any involvement. The question now is who will take responsibility?” she said, referring to the Ahmad Zahid’s statement that he did not give any orders to the SB to carry out the abductions.

“I would like to ask, where are the missing individuals now, and I hope I can get an explanation,” she added.

Meanwhile, Hassan Abdul Karim (PH-Pasir Gudang) has urged the government to set up the Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC) without further delay following Suhakam’s findings of misconduct by the cops.