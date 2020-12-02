Ramsay Sime Darby Care names new group CEO

KUALA LUMPUR: Ramsay Sime Darby Health Care (RSDH) has appointed Raymond Chong Chin Wah as its new group chief executive officer, effective Dec 1, 2020, succeeding Greg Brown who will be leaving the Australian-based Ramsay Health Care Group after 16 years.

In a statement, RSDH said with over 30 years of experience in healthcare, Chong has extensive expertise and cross-culture experience in managing hospitals in Australia, Thailand and Malaysia.

He also has a successful track record in business turnaround, and merger and acquisition across Southeast Asia.

Prior to joining RSDH, Chong was Bangkok Dusit Medical Service chief executive officer, managing the hospital group Samitivej Public Company Limited and various healthcare wellness businesses in Thailand, including the commissioning of a 294-room wellness resort catering for residential medical and wellness programmes.

RSDH comprises the Subang Jaya Medical Centre, Ara Damansara Medical Centre and ParkCity Medical Centre in Malaysia and overseas, it has RS Premier Bintaro, RS Premier Jatinegara and RS Premier Surabaya in Indonesia, as well as The Central Surgery in Hong Kong. — Bernama