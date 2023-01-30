Ranau-Sandakan road closed due to landslide

KOTA KINABALU: Jalan Ranau to Sandakan has been closed to all vehicles due to a landslide, resulting in fallen trees blocking the route in the area early today.

The Sabah Public Works Department (PWD) in a statement today stated that there is no alternative road to divert motorists and that cleaning works are currently being carried out.

It said the landslide occurred at KM167.9 Taviu Forest Reserve, Ranau.

“The landslide is believed to be due to continuous heavy rain last night. Inspection and installation of the Traffic Management Plan have been carried out in the affected areas,” it said.

Jalan Ranau to Sandakan is one of the main roads connecting Sabah’s west coast and east coast. Ranau is a district in the interior of Sabah. It is about 117 kilometres east of Kota Kinabalu. - Bernama