PKR PRESIDENT Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim says he has no words to describe the situation if Chinese still want to vote for Barisan Nasional (BN) after being regarded as ‘penumpang’ (free-loaders) by a leader of that coalition.

Speaking at a ceremah in Seremban on Saturday evening, he pointed out that Umno acting president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan had described non-Malays in the country as ‘penumpang’.

“I don’t know what to say if the Chinese continue to support BN or vote for the BN candidate (Mohamad Hasan) in the upcoming by-election,” he said.

The audience answered for him with one word: “Bodoh!” (stupid).

Anwar also took a dig at MCA leaders who have thrown their support behind Mohamad Hasan despite being regarded as penumpang, Sin Chew Daily reported today.

On the Umno-PAS pact, Anwar said it was not to unite Muslims as Mohamad Hasan had said but instead to turn Malaysia into a country marked by religious extremism with a worrisome outcome.

He said the Rantau by-election is not a fight between Pakatan Harapan candidate Dr Streram Sinnasamy and BN’s Mohamad Hasan but a fight for the rakyat.