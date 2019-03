SEREMBAN: DAP organising secretary Anthony Loke Siew Fook has described the April 13 Rantau state legislative assembly by-election as the mother of all by-elections as it will involve Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

He said that if the result favoured Pakatan Harapan (PH), it would have big implications on Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) as it would be a defeat for one of the opposition’s top leaders.

PH will be fielding Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Rembau division deputy chief Dr S. Streram in the by-election.

“This by-election will attract a lot of attention nationwide and I dare say that this will be the most important and significant by-election ever.

“The result of this by-election will have a huge effect not only on politics in Negri Sembilan but also the country as the BN candidate is the acting president of Umno and chairman of BN,” he said at a press conference after launching the DAP Rantau by-election operation room, here today.

Loke, who is also Negri Sembilan DAP chairman, said if the seat changed hands, it would help PH strengthen its position, including proving that the cooperation between PAS and Umno was a failure.

“If we can challenge Tok Mat’s stronghold, it means we can further strengthen PH. We know our opponent will highlight various issues affecting the people and we are ready to explain,” he said.

Loke said Dr Streram was the best choice and that the Negri Sembilan DAP would mobilise its entire election machinery to ensure victory for PH.

Loke also said that PH would continue to champion politics based on racial diversity, a topic Umno seemed to be moving further away from.

“Umno today is more inclined to form a pact with PAS although it is still with MCA and MIC in BN,” he added. — Bernama