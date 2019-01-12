Rapid Bus announces restructuring of Cheras, Sg Besi routes

KUALA LUMPUR: Rapid Bus Sdn Bhd, the operator of Rapid KL bus service, has restructured its bus’ routes along the Cheras and Sungai Besi corridors effective today (Jan 12).

Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) in a statement said the tweaking of the two corridors was to improve Rapid Bus service delivery, connectivity and mobility for its customers.

“This would be the second tweaking after the Ampang corridor on Dec 15 with eight feeder services, with timetables provided,” said the statement.

The restructuring exercise for overlapping routes at Cheras and Sungai Besi corridors involved the cessation of five Rapid KL bus routes, including Route 401 (KTM Serdang-Lebuh Pudu) that will now be served by route 590 and Route 452 (Tasek Kesuma-Lebuh Pudu) that will be served by route T450.

Six other bus routes have been tweaked, where five routes have been shortened and one route realigned.

Route 540 (Bandar Putra Permai to Hub Lebuh Pudu) has been shortened to KTM Serdang with passengers switching to Route 590 to continue to Lebuh Pudu. Route T582 (LRT Awan Besar to LRT Salak Selatan via Bukit Jalil) shortened to Kuchai Lama (The Leafz) with passengers switching to Route 590 to Razak Mansion.

Route 580 (Desa Petaling to Hub Lebuh Pudu via LRT Chan Sow Lin) realigned via LRT Salak Selatan. Passengers shall switch to 590 to LRT Chan Sow Lin.

“With the journey shortened and realigned, commuters may switch their rides at the bus hub in order to continue their journey to the city centre.” said the statement.

Also, the statement said, 13 bus routes was introduced including from Maluri to Titiwangsa, from Putrajaya Sentral to Bandar Utama and from Bandar Putra Permai to KTM Serdang.

“Commuters may view timetables and check regularly for updates from Rapid KL facebook album,” the statement said. — Bernama