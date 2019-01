GEORGE TOWN: Rapid Ferry Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) and operator of Penang Island Ferry, is extending its student concession card privilege to all students under the age of 21, including foreign students.

Rapid Ferry in a statement here today said that the new initiative takes immediate effect and replaces the previous ruling that allows only students from government schools.

“In submitting their applications, students are required to bring along a copy of the identification card or their student card at Rapid Ferry kiosks at Pangkalan Sultan Abdul Halim.

“We also refer to an application from a student from Penang Chung Ling Private High School application, which was highlighted by a local media today and would like to confirm it was approved on the same day as well,“ it said.

According to the statement, with the concession season pass, students only pay RM6 for a two-month pass validity compared to normal season pass price at RM30 for a two-month pass validity.

“For further information, applicants can call 04-313 6803 or visit the Rapid Ferry kiosk at Pangkalan Sultan Abdul Halim,“ it said. — Bernama