Rapid KL routes diverted following EMCO at Plaza Hentian Kajang

KUALA LUMPUR: Following the enforcement of the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) at Plaza Hentian Kajang, near here, from tomorrow, several Rapid KL bus routes will be diverted.

Rapid KL in a statement yesterday said the affected routes are the Rapid KL 450 route, Selangor Smart Bus KJ01 and KJ04 routes as well as the MRT T464 Feeder Bus route.

“For the Rapid KL 450 route from Lebuh Pudu Hub, the route will end at Kajang MRT Station. Passengers may board or alight at the Kajang MRT Station and continue their journey using alternative services.

“For the Smart Selangor KJ01 enroute to Bandar Kajang and KJ04 to Precinct 3, Putrajaya, the routes will be diverted to start off from the Kajang Stadium MRT Station,“ it said.

The MRT Feeder Bus T464 route from Teras Jernang to Kajang MRT Station will not be passing through Plaza Hentian Kajang, it added.

Following this, Rapid KL has reminded passengers to always maintain good personal hygiene, wear face mask and exercise self-restraint.

“In playing our role to reduce risk of Covid-19 infection among Rapid Bus customers and staff, various measures have been taken such as disinfecting the buses interior sections at the end of the daily operation, using QR Code for contact tracing and screening the bus driver’s heath before work commences,” it added.

The government today decided to enforce a 14-day EMCO at Flat Sungai Emas and Plaza Hentian Kajang in Selangor from Oct 28 until Nov 10.-Bernama