KUALA LUMPUR: Rapid Bus Sdn Bhd will run two special bus services to ferry passengers to Batu Caves on Jan 20 and 21, in conjunction with Thaipusam.

Prasarana Malaysia Berhad said in a statement that 18 buses would run from the Central Market bus hub to Batu Caves via Jalan Ipoh and Jalan Kuching at 10-minute to 15-minute intervals.

“Two other buses will run from the Gombak LRT station to Batu Caves via the Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2) at 30-minute and 45-minute intervals. The two special bus services will be in operation from 5am to midnight,” it said.

The one-way fare is RM3 for the trip from the Central Market and RM2 from the Gombak LRT station, it said, adding that the fare must be paid in cash.

The public can obtain more information from RapidKL by calling the helpline at 03-78852585 or the RapidKL social media channels. — Bernama