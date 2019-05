TAPAH: Part two of the special bonus for state civil servants in Perak will be paid on May 16, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

“I hope the state civil servants will use this bonus for the Aidilfitri preparations,” he told reporters after attending Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s (TNB) Perak-level Ihya Ramadan event at Masjid Al-Mukmin, Kampung Batu 3 yestersay.

Under the 2019 budget for Perak, state civil servants were promised bonus of one month’s salary or a minimum of RM2, 000, payable in two tranches, the first in December 2018, ahead of the new school year, and the second for Aidilfitri. — Bernama