Raya Compound: Twitter account owner under investigation over fake news

NILAI: Police have opened an investigation against a Twitter account owner suspected of spreading fake news on the issuance of compounds for the violation of the 2021 Aidilfitri standard operating procedures (SOPs) at Nilai Impian here, yesterday.

Nilai district police chief Supt Mohd Fazley Ab Rahman said the owner of the account identified as ‘No War But Class War’ @ Icsmxms’ will be called to testify at the Nilai district Police Headquarters soon to assist in the investigation.

“The owner of the account uploaded the status ‘The area of my house in Nilai Impian. Host (compounded) RM25K, Guest RM5K’ at 4.33pm, yesterday.

“Following that, an investigation was conducted in accordance with Section 505 (b), Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and Section 4 (1) of the Emergency (Essential Powers) (No. 2) Ordinance 2021,“ he said in a statement here, last night.

He also advised the public to stop spreading any inaccurate pictures or news on their social media accounts.

Bernama today reported that the police had denied the authenticity of a picture that went viral on social media claiming to be that of a house-to-house inspection on the first day of Aidilfitri at the Nilai Impian housing estate in Nilai.

The picture was misinterpreted as the authorities issuing compounds to the public, when in fact, the police were conducting a survey in the area together with media practitioners on the compliance rate with the Aidilfitri SOP. -Bernama