KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian and foreign Muslims in the country today welcomed the first day of Syawal by performing prayers in mosques and suraus.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tuanku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah performed Aidilfitri prayers at Masjid Negara here, with about 10,000 other worshippers.

Their Majesties arrived at 8.20 am, accompanied by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Cabinet members and dignitaries.

In NEGERI SEMBILAN, Yang Dipertuan Besar Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir and Tunku Ampuan Besar Tuanku Aishah Rohani Tengku Besar Mahmud performed Aidilfitri prayers at Masjid Diraja Tuanku Munawir, Seri Menanti, in Kuala Pilah.

They were joined by Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun and his wife Datin Seri Wan Hasni Wan Yusof and state executive councillors.

In TERENGGANU, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin performed Aidilfitri prayers at Masjid Al-Muktafi Billah Shah in Kuala Terengganu with his son, Tengku Muhammad Muaz Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin, Menteri Besar Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar and other state leaders and the people.

After the prayers, the Ruler visited the royal mausoleum in the compound of the mosque.

In JOHOR BARU, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar and his children and in-laws performed Aidilfitri prayers with nearly 3,000 other worshippers at Masjid Sultan Abu Bakar.

Menteri Besar Datuk Dr. Sahruddin Jamal held an open house at his official residence in Saujana from 9 am to 2 pm.

In KUANTAN, thousands of Muslims including Tengku Muda Pahang Tengku Abdul Rahman Almarhum Sultan Ahmad Shah, accompanied by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail performed prayers at Masjid Tanjung Api here.

The celebration in Pahang was held on a moderate scale as the state is still in mourning the death of Sultan Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah Ibni Almarhum Sultan Abu Bakar Ri’ayatuddin Al Muadzam Shah on May 22.

In KOTA BARU, Kelantan, Sultan Muhammad V performed Aidilfitri prayers at Masjid Muhammadi along with thousands of worshippers.

He was accompanied by the Regent of Kelantan Dr. Tengku Muhammad Faiz Petra, other members of the Kelantan royal household, Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob, Kelantan Mufti Datuk Mohamad Shukri Mohamad and state executive councillors.

In ALOR STAR, Sultan Sallehuddin Ibni Almarhum Sultan Badlishah and Sultanah Maliha Tengku Ariff of Kedah performed Aidilfitri prayers at Majid Zahir.

They were joined by Raja Muda of Kedah Tengku Sarafudin Badlishah and Raja Puan Muda of Kedah Che Puan Muda Zaheeda Mohamad Ariff, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Dr Mahathir and state executive councillors.

In IPOH, Sultan Nazrin Shah of Perak performed Aidilfitri prayers with other worshippers at Masjid Ubudiah, Kuala Kangsar, joined by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, state government council members and dignitaries.

After prayers, Sultan Nazrin visited the grave of his late father, Almarhum Sultan Azlan Shah at the Royal Mausoleum before leaving for Istana Iskandariah about 9.30 am.

In SHAH ALAM, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah of Selangor performed Aidilfitri prayers at Masjid Tengku Ampuan Jemmah, Bukit Jelutong here.

Accompanying him were Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin, Raja Muda of Selangor Tengku Amir Shah and Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari.

In ARAU, Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail performed Aidilfitri prayers at Masjid Negeri in Arau.

Accompanying him were Raja Perempuan Tuanku Tengku Fauziah Tengku Abdul Rashid, Raja Muda Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, and Raja Puan Muda Tuanku Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil.

In MALACCA, Yang DiPertua Negeri Tun Mohd Khalil Yaakob and Chief Minister Adly Zahari performed Aidilfitri prayers at Masjid Al-Azim in Bukit Palah along with about 10,000 other worshippers.

In KOTA KINABALU, Yang DiPertua Negeri Sabah Tun Juhar Mahiruddin and his wife Toh Puan Norlidah RM Jasni performed their Aidilfitri prayers with 5,000 worshippers along with Sabah cabinet members at Masjid Negeri here.

In KUCHING, Yang DiPertua Negeri Sarawak Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud performed Aidilfitri prayers at Masjid Jamek Kuching with Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and nearly 10,000 worshippers.

In PENANG, Head of State Tun Abdul Rahman Abbas di Masjid and his wife Toh Puan Majimor Shariff, joined by Deputy Chief Minister 1, Datuk Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abdul Rahman and State Secretary Datuk Seri Farizan Darus performed prayers at Masjid Negeri Pulau Pinang. — Bernama