KUCHING: All state and district Unity Departments have been directed to re-evaluate the safety aspects at their respective nurseries, said National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique.

She said the inspection and re-evaluation was important to ensure the safety of the children.

Halimah, who is on her first working visit to Sarawak, issued the order after she reprimanded Taska Genius at Sarawak Federal Complex, Simpang Tiga here on the installation of steel grilles during her visit to the nursery yesterday.

“We have to check again, especially in terms of the safety of nurseries and each premises must get approval from the Fire and Rescue Department,“ she told reporters.

Meanwhile, Halimah said during her meeting with Sarawak Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah yesterday, she handed over the Kawasan Rukun Negara (KRT) grant worth RM3,615,800.

It was the second phase of the grant, bringing the total number of KRT grant for 2020 to Sarawak to RM4,643,000.

In addition, Halimah also handed over allocation for post-Covid-19 operations worth RM459,966 to the Volunteer Patrol Scheme (SRS), Taska Genius Perpaduan (TGP) and Tabika Perpaduan (TP).

To promote harmony among the people of various religions, she said the Sarawak government through the Unit For Other Religions (Unifor) had agreed to cooperate with the ministry on matters pertaining to the management of non-Muslim houses of worship in the state. — Bernama