PUTRAJAYA: Developing a society with a reading habit is the basis for building a nation that is innovative, creative and progressive, said Sangeeta Kaur Sidhu, the patron of the Communications and Multimedia Ministry’s National Association of Wives of Civil Servants and Women Civil Servants (Puspanita).

She said parents can play a crucial role in achieving this by giving early education and exposure to their children about the importance of inculcating the reading habit from a young age.

Sangeeta Kaur, the wife of Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo, said this is because the “first school” for children is at home.

“Studies have also shown that instilling interest in and fostering the habit of reading depends on the experience of reading at home,” she said at the ‘Let’s Read Together for 10 Minutes’ 2019 programme, organised by the ministry’s resource centre and its departments and agencies, here today.

The programme was held in conjunction with the World Book and Copyright Day, which is celebrated on April 23 every year to promote reading, publishing and protection of intellectual copyright.

At the programme, Bernama and Kumpulan Media Karangkraf Sdn Bhd donated books to selected schools in Putrajaya. — Bernama