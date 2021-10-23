Rebuttal of fake news

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Human Resources (MOHR) in a statement today denied the authenticity of a message that went viral claiming that the ministry made an offer of living allowances from the Human Resources Development Fund as part of its effort to assist Malaysians affected by the impact on employment due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

MOHR explained that the message was fake and the ministry through the Human Resource Development Corporation (HRD Corp) had never offered, supported or participated in the scheme.

The public is advised not to believe in such viral messages, instead, refer to the MOHR website at www.mohr.gov.my for further information on the programmes and financial assistance offered by the ministry and HRD Corp.

-Bernama