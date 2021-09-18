Rebuttal of fake news on Sept 18- KKMM

KUALA LUMPUR: The following is a rebuttal of a viral news item on social media by the related agencies, issued through the Communications and Multimedia Ministry’s (KKMM) Quick Response Team today.

1.The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) said a viral picture showing large crowds at the Kuala Perlis jetty is an old photo.

MOTAC explained that the picture was published on Aug 20, 2020.

MOTAC stressed that the portrayal of the situation is false and gives a negative perception regarding the Langkawi Tourism Bubble pilot project which could disturb public order especially the residents of the resort island.

The public have been asked to stop spreading fake news and to refer to the MOTAC’s official social media and website for accurate and latest information.- Bernama