Recently completed Lintas road safe for use: Bung Moktar

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Works Ministry (KKR) has confirmed that the completed road at Lintas, here, is safe for users and was built in accordance with the procedure and criteria set.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin said the road, ready by early this year, had also fulfilled stage four of the road safety audit and was now in the fifth stage of the audit process.

The Sabah Works Minister said he was also satisfied with the explanation given by the director of the State Works Department (JKR) and secretary of the ministry that the road had been built based on the procedure and criteria set, and went through a road safety audit.

“The JKR had suggested the placing of a reminder signboard on the speed limit of 70 km per hour at every pillar of the flyover so that the road users would be careful when passing through the area, especially when it rains,” he told reporters after visiting the new stretch of road, here, today.

Last Saturday (Aug 6) at about 11.40 pm, three members of a family died while a child was seriously injured when a four-wheel-drive vehicle they were in skidded and hit a pillar of the flyover at Jalan Lintas.

Bung Moktar said the investigation report on the cause of the accident would be obtained soon before being made public.

On another development, Bung Moktar suggested the appointment of a consultant to evaluate all the bridges in Sabah including its rural areas to overcome the villagers’ commuting problem, especially faced by school students who were forced to take the boat or climb over water supply pipes to get to school.

“My suggestion to the respective district officers is to closely watch their respective areas and report to the Rural Development Ministry and a copy of the report sent to us (Sabah Works Ministry) to together discuss in a Blue Ocean Strategy manner in tackling the issues,” he said. - Bernama