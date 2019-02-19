Reclamation scheme to be tabled in April

PETALING JAYA: Penang expects to table its proposed Penang Southern Reclamation Scheme to the National Physical Planning Council in two months.

State executive councillor Jagdeep Singh Deo, who is in charge of town and country planning, said the project was part of the original concept of reclaiming three man-made islands off the Bayan Lepas coast.

The SRS project was conceived to help underwrite the mammoth Penang Transport Master Plan project which comprises of three highways, a 6.5km undersea tunnel, a cable car link called Sky Cab which connects Butterworth to Weld Quay.

There are also plans to build a light rail transit system and an inner city tram.

Jagdeep said this at the Penang 2030 Seminar on the Social Impact Assessment Manual, which was opened by Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow in George Town.

He also advocated on a need to have an independent form of Environmental Impact Assessments (EIA) Reports conducted in view that presently many of such reports come under the purview of the developers to produce it.

“We need to discuss how to incorporate independent EIA assessments instead of bequeathing to the developers to do it as they would likely not be sanctioning a report if it is not favorable to them.”