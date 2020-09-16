Recruitment of MAF personnel continues despite Covid-19 - Affendi Buang

KUALA LUMPUR: The recruitment of Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) personnel will be carried out as usual even as the country is still facing Covid-19 pandemic, said Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang (pix).

He said the recruitment of Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM) cadet officers, graduate cadet officers and young soldiers this year was based on the standard operating procedures (SOP) set.

“The MAF will maintain a total of 6,000 recruits and the number will not be reduced to balance the number of officers and men who will retire from the service each year,“ he told Bernama in a special interview in conjunction with the 87th MAF Day recently.

The MAF Day is celebrated on Sept 16 every year.

Affendi said the selection and recruitment process is carried out fairly based on the entry eligibility requirements.

As of July 31 this year, Affendi said Malays made up 86.68% of the membership, Sarawak Bumiputera (7.07%), Sabah Bumiputera (4.39%), Indians (1.28%), Chinese (0.38%) and other races (0.08%).

He said based on a study conducted by the Ministry of Defence, the main factor for non-Bumiputera to be less interested in joining the MAF is because they consider it as high risk and dangerous.

Apart from that, Affendi said the strict health standards, the need to maintain a high level of discipline in life as well as low salary were also among the reasons.

“Thus, the MAF has always tried to implement various initiatives and programmes at the national or state levels to lure more non-Malays to join the security forces.

However, he said the MAF would not compromise on the entry requirements set to produce human capital with a competent identity and military spirit in terms of physical and mental endurance. — Bernama