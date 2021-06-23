Recruitment of medical officers is continuing — Adham

KUALA LUMPUR: The recruitment of medical graduates for housemanship is continuing as usual and has never been stopped, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba (pix).

He said such intakes were made based on the approval of the Public Service Department (JPA) to give work exposure to trainees as required under the Medical Act 1971 (Amendment 2012).

“Since December 2016, the recruitment of medical graduates has been made on contract so that appointments can be made despite the limited number of permanent posts and vacancies available.

“The contract offered is up to three years to enable medical graduates to undergo housemanship and then extended by two years for them to complete their compulsory service,” he said in a statement today.

He said this when responding to calls by the Medic and Public Health Association of Malaysia and Muslim Doctors Association of Malaysia for the government to review the intake of medical graduates as new appointments to serve in the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Their suggestion was aimed at ensuring that medical graduates especially among Bumiputeras could be given permanent posts as a way to help reduce unemployment among professionals in the country.

Dr Adham said that between December 2016 and May 31, 2021, a total of 23,077 medical officers on UD41 grade had been appointed on contract to serve as housemen and to do compulsory service.

“Of this number, 789 of 2,544 officers from Cohort Appointment 1 Year 2016, Cohort Appointment 1 Year 2017 and part of Cohort Appointment 2 Year 2017 eligible for recommendation for permanent posts had been offered permanent appointment by JPA.

“For other cohort appointments still under training and yet to be considered for permanent appointment, their service has been extended until 2022,” he added.

He said appointment to permanent posts was subject to the availability of vacancies from time to time, based on the appointment criteria set out in circulars.

“To ensure fairer and more equitable assessment, the evaluation process during housemanship is made at every posting and every officer is informed of the appointment assessment criteria.

Dr Adham said MOH had a three-tier assessment comprising the Permanent Appointment Technical Committee at the medical programme level, Permanent Appointment Selection Committee chaired by the Deputy Secretary-General (Management) and one to make recommendations to the ministry’s top management to ensure transparency and integrity in the process of appointment to permanent posts.

He said health service was not limited to MOH and as such job opportunities are also available in hospitals under the Higher Education Ministry and Defence Ministry and the private sector. — Bernama