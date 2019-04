KUALA LUMPUR: Applicants for home loans who face difficulty in getting loan approvals should refer to the Finance Ministry, says its minister Lim Guan Eng.

“If you have difficulty getting loans, refer to us. We will check with Bank Negara and the bank on why you are not getting the loan. We want to encourage loan giving.

“Give us the list of the banks which refuse to give out loans. We will check with the banks. If justified, we may consider further action,“ he said in his opening speech at the Malaysia Property Exposition held here today.

He added there should not be any excuse from the banks for home loan applicants to be subjected to stringent procedures.

On a separate note, he reiterated the government’s commitment to reduce the number of unsold properties.