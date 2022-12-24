Reflect, learn from tragic Batang Kali landslide, floods: DPM

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians are encouraged to take some time off to reflect and learn from the tragedies that have occurred in the country, namely the tragic landslide in Batang Kali and the floods that hit many states, especially East Coast states.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) hoped people can brave it together in peace and harmony.

“Indeed this is a test to evaluate our love and sincerity,“ he said in a post on Facebook today.

Ahmad Zahid who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development also wished Merry Christmas 2022 to all Malaysians, especially Christians throughout the country.

On behalf of the entire extended family at the Deputy Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development, Ahmad Zahid hoped everyone will be happy and enjoy the love of family members and friends.

Christmas is celebrated on Dec 25, every year, by Christians. - Bernama