Region three MPF seizes cigarettes worth RM1.5 million

TUMPAT: The Pengkalan Kubor Region Three Marine Police Force (MPF) today seized 10,000 cartons of white cigarettes worth RM1.5 million, including tax, believed to have been smuggled from Thailand.

Region Three MPF commander ACP Norzaid Muhammad Said said the seizure, under Op Benteng, was made in a raid at the Jalan Parit Tali Air area from Kampung Cempaka heading towards Kampung Cherang, Kota Bharu, at 6.30am.

“A team, comprising officers and personnel, conducting intelligence and surveillance work on the smuggling of white cigarettes in the area, spotted a targeted lorry entering a path along the route.

“A police vehicle and three unmarked police cars moved then blocked the lorry from leaving,” he told reporters when met at the Pengkalan Kubor Region Three MPF Operations Headquarters here, today.

However, Norzaid said two men in the lorry, believed to be locals, managed to escape and police found 200 boxes containing 10,000 cartons of white cigarettes in the abandoned vehicle.

He added that the seized cigarettes and the three-tonne lorry were sent to the relevant police station for further investigation under Section 135(1)(e) of the Customs Act 1967. -Bernama