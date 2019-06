PETALING JAYA: Justice is finally set to be served almost five years after MAS flight MH17 was shot down over Ukraine in 201.4 Dutch prosecutors are preparing to charge four people with murder.

However in Malaysia, the news has hardly reached all victims families who are still to come to terms with the catastrophe.

Akma Mohammad Noor, who’s sister, Noor Rahimah, was on board MH17 said that justice must be served swiftly on those responsible, adding that she was unaware of the news.

“If possible, I want the pictures of all four of the accused be shown to the whole world. Let everyone know who they are. They must be brought to justice and not go unpunished.” she told theSun.

Ammar Sherif whose father, MH17’s Cabin flight supervisor Mohd Ghafar Abu Bakar, said that he wants to know why did the accused shoot the plane down.

“They’re going to court, that’s for sure but let’s see ... We want to know what the charges are and also what made them do it. We are still sad over his passing. Let’s just wait and see.” he said.