JOHOR BARU: The remand order against the stepmother and biological father of a five-year-old boy who died after being allegedly abused, has been extended another seven days from tomorrow.

Johor Baru South District Police chief ACP Shahurinain Jais said the application to extend the remand period was approved by the court after the previous remand period which began on Dec 27, ended today.

He said the two were remanded to assist with investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

On Dec 26, police detained the 33-year-old man and his 23-year-old spouse after the police received a report on the death of the child from the Sultan Ismail Hospital, here, the same day.

It was reported that the child was unconscious when sent to the hospital, with swellings and bruises on his head, chest, stomach and both his calves.

A post-mortem later revealed the cause of the death to be due to blunt force trauma on the victim’s body.

The police then conducted checks on the victim’s two younger brothers aged three and one, who were also suspected of being abused.

The two are currently warded at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA). — Bernama