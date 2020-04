PETALING JAYA: All remand proceedings throughout the Movement Control Order (MCO) will be heard at police stations instead of courts.

In a statement issued by the Federal Court Chief Registrar’s office today, Chief Justice Tan Sri Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat (pix) had agreed to the request by the police.

“This is to reduce the risk of spreading the Covid-19 virus by minimising movement of the suspects from police stations to the courts,“ it said.

The police will ensure that that the following:

> The police inform the courts on remand applications early.

> Ensure safety of court officers and staff as well as lawyers (if any).

> Ensure the suspects’ right to counsel is not denied;

> Adhere to the Covid-19 management guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health.