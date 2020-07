A REPATRIATION flight for 44 Cambodian students from Egypt via Malaysia was postponed on Saturday after the Egyptian chartered flight was cancelled.

The Royal Embassy of Cambodia to Malaysia said yesterday Egypt’s MedicMesir airline cancelled the flight because of insufficient passengers.

The students were due to take a reconnecting flight on Malaysia Airlines along with other passengers from Kuala Lumpur to Phnom Penh.

The airline then informed the other passengers that the flight was postponed.

Since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, there have been three repatriation flights from Malaysia to Cambodia.

The first flight on June 16 brought home 204 Cambodians and the second on June 26 carried 158 Cambodians.

The third flight on Malaysia Airlines’ MH754 on Friday brought in 192 passengers, including 122 Cambodians, from Kuala Lumpur to Phnom Penh. All the flights were facilitated by the Cambodian Embassy in Malaysia.

Koy Kuong, a spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday the Cambodian Embassy in Malaysia and Malaysia Airline have cooperated with each other and have so far organised three flights bringing home a total of 432 Cambodians, including students and migrant workers despite the outbreak of the Covid-19.

He said Cambodia and Malaysia will continue to cooperate closely to coordinate with airlines operating between the two countries in order to facilitate travel for their respective nationals.

According to the Ministry of Health, all passengers arriving in the Kingdom will be tested for the coronavirus and placed under a 14-day quarantine in the capital. Cambodians will then be allowed to return to their home provinces where they are required to undergo self-quarantine for a further 14 days. - Khmer Times