LAHAD DATU: Despite having being arrested twice by police for drug trafficking, a man was again apprehended by police for possessing 5.62g of syabu in Jalan Teratai here yesterday.

Lahad Datu police chief, Nasri Mansor said the local man, 25, was picked up in Ops Tapis in the area at 8.45am.

“The man was detained after he was seen behaving suspiciously and an inspection found a packet of crystals believed to be syabu worth RM840 and 15 rolls of tin foil in his jeans,” he said in a statement here today.

Nasri said the suspect was also found positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine.

He added that the man had previously been arrested for a drug related offence in Labuan under Section 15(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 as well as another arrest under Section 39A (1) 9 of the same act. — Bernama