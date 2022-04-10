Report: 15 Malaysians ‘rescued’ by police in Sihanoukville freed

PETALING JAYA: Contrary to media reports here which stated 16 Malaysians had been arrested by Cambodian authorities and are currently being detained at a police station in Phnom Penh, Cambodian police told Khmer Times that there were only 15 of 15 and that they have been released after investigations were carried out.

The 15 are now staying at a guest house near the Al-Serkal Mosque near the Boeung Kak lake area.

The 15 were picked up by Sihanoukville police after a fake police report alleging that they were kidnap victims from a casino in Preak Sihanouk on April 6 and brought to Phnom Penh on April 7.

They were questioned by a special police unit in Phnom Penh and after statements were recorded, were released on Saturday.

The 15 are believed to be in possession of valid travel documents but with expired working visas. This has not been verified yet.

Khmer Times also learned that another two Malaysians who were said to be victims on an online gambling and scamming syndicate in Sihanoukville were also rescued after their location was tracked down by a combined Cambodian police unit.

These duo are also believed to be located in the same guest house in Phnom Penh while investigations were being carried out.

Yesterday, local media reported that 16 Malaysians were detained at a police station in Phnom Penh for investigations, and that Malaysian Embassy officers in Phnom Penh had gone to meet them to gather further information. They are all reported to be in good health.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah said as soon as the ministry was informed of their arrest, the Malaysian embassy in Cambodia deployed its officers to meet the Malaysians.