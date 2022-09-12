Report: Annuar, Shahidan’s wife and Ismail’s wife sacked from Umno

PETALING JAYA: Tan Sri Annuar Musa, Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim’s wife Datin Seri Shamsiah Md Yassin, who was also Arau Wanita chief, and Datuk Seri Ismail Abd Muttalib’s wife Maran Wanita chief Datin Seri Fatimah Kassim have been reportedly sacked from Umno.

According to a report by FMT, the trio was removed by the Umno Supreme Council for allegedly sabotaging party.

Previously, Umno sacked four members who contested against the party for parliament seats in the 15th General Election, namely, Shahidan (Arau), Ismail (Maran), and Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin (Padang Besar), as well as Kuala Perlis assemblyman Datuk Azhar Ahmad.