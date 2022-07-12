Report: Crackhouse has no entertainment licence

PETALING JAYA: The Crackhouse Comedy Club has been operating without an entertainment licence, according to Deputy Federal Territories Minister Jalaluddin Alias.

The premises, which is under the jurisdiction of the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), only have a restaurant licence, he said.

“They need both. So, they definitely violated the terms,“ he reportedly told The Star.

Jalaluddin said DBKL would be issuing a show-cause letter to the club operator today and it has to respond within 14 days.

The comedy club’s operation has been suspended as authorities began investigations into a viral video of a woman who was believed to be intentionally insulting the sanctity of Islam.

The action, however, had since received many criticisms from comedians and netizens who believed the club should not be punished for the woman’s action during an open-mic event on the premises.

The Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) is conducting an investigation as well.

Under the Syariah Criminal Offences (Federal Territories) Act, those found guilty of insulting or causing contempt against Islam can be fined up to RM3,000 or imprisoned for up to two years, or both.