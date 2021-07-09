Report lodged over ‘fake Covid jab’

PETALING JAYA: A 40-year-old business development director, who lodged a police report alleging a frontliner had faked his

Covid-19 immunisation by using an empty syringe at a vaccination centre, said he went public with the matter out of concern for fellow Malaysians.

Simon Ng of Kapar told theSun yesterday that he spoke up on the matter as what he experienced raised questions over the integrity of the vaccination programme.

Recounting his encounter, Ng said he travelled about 60km from his house to the vaccination centre in Banting on Tuesday to receive his Covid-19 jab after getting his appointment date earlier.

He said when it was his turn, he recorded a video of the procedure, which was carried out by a medical assistant.

“I sought permission from the medical assistant before taking the video. From the time I walked in for the jab and stepped out, it was barely a minute. I felt no needle prick and neither were there changes on my skin where the vaccine was administered. This puzzled me and I decided to view the video and was shocked to see an empty syringe used.”

Ng said he remained in the vicinity of the centre and sent the video to several relatives, including a doctor and a nurse.

He said after receiving their response, he headed back to the medical assistant who gave him the injection and questioned him on what was captured on the video.

“Several other senior medical personnel showed up and they yelled and scolded me. They refused to watch the video and then asked me what I wanted. They were silent about the video when I showed it to them. I told them that I wanted a proper immunisation.

“I am a father of four children and I have to protect them as I do not want to carry the virus and pass it to them.”

Ng said the medical personnel agreed to inject him again only after he erased the video and did not record another one of the repeat vaccination.

He said he complied with their request before they injected the vaccine.

“The second time felt like a real injection as I felt the needle prick and there was fluid in the syringe, although I have no idea what the liquid was. They never showed me a bottle of the vaccine they administered. Is it not their responsibility to explain the whole process to me?

“My question is, if I was indeed given the jab the first time, how is it they agreed to inject me a second time just moments later? Is this not a hazard?” Ng said.

Later on Tuesday, Ng lodged a police report in Kapar and the case was handed to Kuala Langat police for investigations.

He said he was called up by police to have his statement recorded.

“To those who question and doubt me, ask why was I given the injection a second time?”

Ng said that while many showed support over the issue, there were those who also criticised and threatened him.

Kuala Langat police chief Supt Ahmad Ridhwan Mohd Nor said police have recorded a statement from Ng and the medical personnel involved in administering the vaccine.

He said police will also summon several others to have their statements recorded.

“The probe is currently being done as a police inquiry case. When our preliminary stage of investigation is complete, we will refer the case to police higher-ups. If there is an order to investigate the case further due to any wrongdoing, only then will we classify the provisions of the law we will apply,” he said.

Meanwhile, Selangor Health Department director Datuk Dr Sha’ari Ngadiman said it is quite impossible for anyone to be injected with an empty syringe.

He said the vaccination centres always ensure that standard operating procedures set by the Health Ministry are adhered to and the vaccination process is at an optimum level.

“We wish to emphasise that various checks are in place as part of best practices determined by the Health Ministry and improvements are made from time to time,” he said in a statement uploaded on the department’s Facebook page on Tuesday.