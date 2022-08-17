Report - No elements of bullying in houseman’s deaths: Taskforce

PETALING JAYA: The Healthcare Work Culture Improvement Task Force (HWCITF) has found no elements of bullying, which allegedly caused the death of a 25-year-old houseman in Penang Hospital earlier this year, NST reports.

Taskforce chairman Professor Datuk Dr Siti Hamisah Tapsir reportedly said based on its findings, there was no “strong evidence” that connected his death to bullying at the workplace.

“HWCITF maintains this view as long as there is no new information relating to the houseman’s death from the police through their investigations on the case,“ she said at a press conference today.

The task force was formed on May 13 following the death of the houseman, who was attached to the Penang Hospital in April this year.