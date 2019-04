KUALA LUMPUR: The investigation report on cracks at Block F of Taman Keramat Permai Apartment and the condition of the surrounding land is expected to be ready by May 2 and would be submitted to the Selangor state government.

Gombak MP cum Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said investigation into the cause of the incident is still going on.

“If the investigation finds the building is safe for occupation, the residents would be allowed to return to their respective units before Ramadan 1 but monitoring would be carried out from time to time,” he told reporters after visiting the affected block.

Any action to restore the building structure will be made based on the report, he said.

Also present were Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin and Selangor Housing, Urban Living Committee chairman Haniza Talha

Mohamed Azmin said the cost of repairing the apartment would be managed by Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) .

“If the building is found to be unsafe for occupation, we will discuss further with the state government,” he said.

He said initial investigation found there was no earth movements in the surrounding areas in the past three days.

Investigation on the cracks was being conducted by Perunding ZNA with the cooperation of the Public Works Institute of Malaysia (Ikram).

Mohamed Azmin said each of the 37 affected families in the five-storey building was presented with RM500 aid.

Meanwhile, Zuraida said her ministry had ordered local authorities nationwide to monitor apartments that are more than 30 years old.

“We will also discuss with state governments on redeveloping old apartments as stipulated under the National Housing Policy,” she said.

* Last Friday, more than 200 Block F occupants were ordered to move out of the building when cracks were found in the structure of the apartment were reported to be worsening. — Bernama